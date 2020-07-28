https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-dr-fauci/2020/07/28/id/979361

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday brushed off harsh criticism from President Donald Trump, who on Monday night in a series of tweets slammed the nation’s leading infectious disease expert and accused him of misleading the public regarding the coronavirus crisis.

“I just will continue to do my job no matter what comes out because I think it’s very important,” Fauci, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, told ABC’s “Good Morning America.” We’re in the middle of a crisis with regard to an epidemic, a pandemic. This is what I do, this is what I’ve been trained for all my professional life and I’ll continue to do it…I have not been misleading the American public under any circumstances.”

When asked what his response was to Trump’s accusations on Twitter and attempts to undermine his credibility, Fauci added that “I don’t know how to address that. I’m just going to certainly continue doing my job. I don’t tweet. I don’t even read them, so I don’t really want to go there.”

Regarding the president’s promotion of hydroxychloroquine, Fauci also stressed that “The overwhelming prevailing clinical trials that have looked at the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine have indicated that it is not effective in coronavirus disease.”

Discussing progress on vaccine research, Fauci said, “I am cautiously optimistic that as we get into the late fall and early winter we will have an answer, and I believe it will be positive.”

