House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH) debunked the claim that the protests in the name of George Floyd have been “peaceful,” playing a video during a hearing that showed scene after scene of violence and destruction in America’s streets.

The six-minute video began with nearly two dozen clips of mainstream media journalists and Democrat politicians claiming the protests have been “peaceful.”

It showed the widely-mocked video of MSNBC’s Ali Velshi standing in front of a burning building in Minneapolis claiming that the protest was “not, generally speaking, unruly.” It ended with former President Barack Obama and 2020 Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden calling them “peaceful protests.”

It then switched to a press conference with the wife of Capt. David Dorn, a retired black police chief who was shot and killed while trying to defend a pawn shop from looters in St. Louis, Missouri.

As his wife struggled to hold back her tears, the video showed clips of mobs of violent rioters attacking police, burning flags and buildings, vandalizing police cars, looters, and protesters running over police officers.

“His life was senselessly taken from me, from us, by an opportunist who had no regards for human life, or the law. This didn’t have to happen but this must have been God’s plan for David,” she said. “We need to teach young people that life is very precious.”

The video showed some scenes from rioting in Portland, of violent mobs trying to tear down fences, setting fires to buildings, and throwing bombs and other explosives. It showed protesters toppling statues and cheering. It showed police officers on bicycles trying to protect a monument and being pelted with garbage, bottles, and other objects.

House Judiciary Committee / YouTube

After the video, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) retorted that he hoped Jordan would never complain about the length of his opening statements in the future and said he would insert the committee’s audio-visual policy into the record.

He complained that Republicans did not give Democrats 48 hours of notice that they would play the video, per the policy.

