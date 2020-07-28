https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/jim-jordan-says-antifa-dangerous-nadler-calls-violence-myth/

Antifa is “very real” and “very dangerous,” declared Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, in reaction to Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler’s claim Monday that the radical movement sparking violence is “a myth.”

“It’s scary that Jerry Nadler says that, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, the committee that’s supposed to look out for the rule of law, the committee that’s supposed to be concerned about the Constitution and protecting basic rights and liberties,” he said.

In fact, Jordan said, “Antifa, a terrorist organization, is anything but a myth,” he said Monday night on “Fox News @Night.”

TRENDING: Radio host Charlamagne tells Biden ‘Shut the f— up forever’ after calling Trump 1st racist president

Fox News noted Antifa “has no defined organizational hierarchy or membership process. The collection of autonomous Antifa groups in mostly left-wing cities sees itself as a descendant of the European anti-Nazi movements, and generally agrees that the best way to combat ideas they find odious is not through speech or debate, but by direct action and physical confrontation.”

The Trump administration already has announced Antifa is being designated as a terrorist organization.

“Remember, it was just three-and-a-half weeks ago when Mr. Nadler on the House floor to debate with us said Antifa is imaginary so at least he’s consistent,” Jordan said. “He’s consistently wrong about this terrorist organization that President Trump has rightly called a terrorist organization.”

Nadler’s comment was made in a brief on-the-street interview with Austen Fletcher, host of “Fleccas Talks,” an online political program.

I ran into Jerry Nadler in DC and asked him to disavow the Antifa violence/rioting in Portland. His response? “THATS A MYTH” pic.twitter.com/veImyE2rju — Essential Fleccas ???????? (@fleccas) July 27, 2020

“It is true, there’s violence across the whole country, do you disavow the violence from antifa that’s happening in Portland now?” Fletcher asked Nadler.

“That’s, that’s, that’s a myth that’s being spread only in Washington D.C.,” Nadler responded.

[embedded content]

Portland has seen nightly riots for two months, with attacks on fencing protecting the federal courthouse and rioters pointing lasers at police, who have responded with tear gas and pepper spray.

The violence erupted after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25.

FREE SPECIAL INVESTIGATIVE REPORT ON ANTIFA! What exactly is ANTIFA and what are its real goals? Why does it viciously attack America at every opportunity, prompting President Trump to label it a “domestic terror group”? WND is offering an original, in-depth investigative report on ANTIFA – absolutely FREE! Sign-up here for your copy of this powerful 22,000-word e-book exposing ANTIFA, which will be delivered to you immediately!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

