The Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization announced its “Ripple of Hope” award would be handed to national anthem protester Colin Kaepernick, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and several others.

The organization noted that Kaepernick, Fauci, and the other recipients are notable for their work for “equal justice.”

“Our country is yearning for leadership, for moral fortitude, for common decency and kindness, and this year’s Ripple of Hope laureates give us great hope for the future,” the organization’s president, Kerry Kennedy, said in a statement. “Their work for equal justice touches every corner of society, sometimes at great personal cost. We are deeply honored to celebrate these changemakers, who have set forth countless ripples of hope at a time when our world is in such need of inspiration.”

Kaepernick claimed he was “humbled” to receive the award.

“In 2017, I was in the audience honoring Mr. Harry Belafonte as he accepted the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award. I am humbled to follow the footsteps of individuals like Mr. B and to be in the company of all the other laureates. Thank you for this prestigious award,” Kaepernick said according to the organization’s announcement.

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, apparently did not release a statement to the group.

The announcement describes the award as, “The annual Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award celebrates outstanding leaders who have demonstrated a commitment to social change, recognizing individuals across government, business, advocacy, and entertainment who have utilized their platform for the public good.”

Due to the COVID-19 scare, the ceremony will be held online instead of at the organization’s annual December gala. The streaming ceremony will be held on Dec. 10 to coincide with the U.N.’s National Human Rights Day.

The other winners of this year’s annual award include United Farm Workers of America co-founder Dolores Huerta, DocuSign CEO Dan Springer, and PayPal CEO Dan Schulman.

