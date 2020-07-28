https://www.theepochtimes.com/kim-jong-un-claims-north-koreas-nuclear-weapons-will-prevent-war_3441449.html

North Korean despot Kim Jong Un asserted that there will be no more war because the communist country’s nuclear weapons guarantee its safety, according to state-run media.

“Now we have become able to reliably defend ourselves against any form of high-intensity pressure and military threat,” Kim said, adding, “Thanks to our reliable and effective self-defense nuclear deterrence, the word war [sic] would no longer exist on this land, and the security and future of our state will be guaranteed forever.”

Kim again claimed that the nuclear programs are primarily defensive in nature and show Pyongyang’s “absolute strength,” according to the state-run KNCA. But he warned that North Korea will force “others who look down upon us” to “pay dearly.”

The speech came in the midst of stalled talks intended to dismantle Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs in exchange for sanctions relief from the United States.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his sister Kim Yo Jong attend a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Peace House at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, on April 27, 2018. (Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters)

North Korea has long claimed that its nuclear weapons are defensive, but officials with the United States and United Nations have said it would allow Pyongyang to adopt more hostile, threatening tactics in the Asia-Pacific region.

In 2018, Kim and President Donald Trump met for the first time in Singapore, raising the hopes that the country could be open to ending its nuclear threats. A second meeting in 2019 in Vietnam between the two fell apart before talks stalled.

Last month, the regime blew up an inter-liaison office along its border with South Korea, while Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, issued threats to Seoul about leaflets being dropped.

His sister also announced in July that the United States will have to adopt a new negotiating strategy. In the same statement, she also requested DVDs of the U.S. Fourth of July celebrations.

“It is still my personal opinion, however, I doubt that things like the DPRK-U.S. summit talks would happen this year,” she said, referring to North Korea’s official name. “But I’m still questioning it. That’s because a surprise thing may still happen, depending upon the judgement and decision between the two top leaders,” according to the agency.

“Last but not the least (sic), I would like to give my impression on the celebrations for the U.S. Independence Day that I’ve seen on TV a few days ago,” she added. “I have got the permission from Comrade Chairman to personally obtain, for sure, the DVD of the celebrations for the Independence Day in the future, if possible.”

