The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump GOP group, launched a new ad Tuesday again targeting President TrumpDonald John TrumpRead: Attorney General William Barr’s written testimony to the House Judiciary Committee Barr expected to blast Democrats for efforts to ‘discredit’ him in upcoming hearing 22 people facing federal charges in connection to Portland protests MORE‘s response to the coronavirus.

The ad, titled “Memories,” focusses on a series of sentimental moments Americans missed in the last three months — showing clips of missed graduations, new business openings and weddings.

“These are the memories COVID took from us,” the narrator states.

“None of this had to happen,” she adds. “We have suffered needlessly because Trump is a fool, a liar and a failure. Most countries stopped it, Trump refused. It’s Trump’s virus now.”

The Lincoln Project is run by Republicans opposed to Trump, including George Conway George Thomas ConwayLincoln Project ad features former Navy SEAL: ‘Trump is not conservative’ Sinking Trump seeks to squash GOP dissent Conservative think tank director says Lincoln Project members beholden to pro-business Republicans MORE, the Washington, D.C. lawyer married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayLincoln Project ad features former Navy SEAL: ‘Trump is not conservative’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump pivots on convention; GOP punts on virus bill GOP questions whether Trump will stick to new coronavirus approach MORE.

“We’ve lost millions of moments that make life worth living,” Reed Galen, co-founder of group, said in a statement. “And while people around the world are going to movies, eating at restaurants, and sending their kids back to school, Americans continue to live in purgatory.”

The group, which says it raised $16.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, has launched multiple ads attacking Trump, including his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump and his reelection campaign have repeatedly criticized the group and its members, including accusing them of not being Republicans at all.

In response to the new ad, Trump’s campaign issued the same statement it gave in response to one from the group attacking Trump’s push to reopen schools in the fall.

“This is the swamp — yet again — trying to take down the duly elected President of the United States. President Trump is the leader of a united Republican Party where he has earned 94 percent of Republican votes during the primaries — something any former president of any party could only dream of,” campaign spokesperson Erin Perrine said in a statement.

