77-year-old Joe Biden on Tuesday held a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware… AGAIN!

Biden is so feeble that when he ventures out of his Delaware basement, he stays close to home.

The presumptive Democrat nominee delivered remarks on his “Build Back Better” plan to bolster the economy.

The campaign event started off awkward after Biden forgot where he was and welcomed people to the wrong community center.

He also said “Crimate Clisis” instead of “climate crisis.”

AG Barr hearing takes a 5 minute break and Fox dips into the Biden event: Joe Biden: “Crimate Clisis” pic.twitter.com/CDcx76JFpw — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 28, 2020

Biden admitted he’s a Trojan horse for the radical left.

“If I’m elected and this passes I’m going to be good to go down as one of the most progressive presidents in American history,” said Biden.

Today’s campaign event was full of gaffes and after going 28 days without holding a press conference, sleepy Joe Biden took some questions from an approved list of reporters sitting in social distancing circles.

It’s all staged.

“I’m happy to take your questions. Let me get my list here,” said Biden.

Joe Biden has gone 28 days without holding a press conference. He’s finally taking questions. “I’m happy to take your questions. Let me get my list here.” Joe Biden sounds a little rusty in understanding how press conferences work. pic.twitter.com/1yH8qgYPih — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 28, 2020

Biden was asked softball questions by the sycophantic reporters:

The stenographers then applauded Biden after he answered their scripted questions:

The “impartial” reporters that were selected to ask Biden questions cheered for him as he walked off pic.twitter.com/5SXsq0nekw — Jewish Deplorable (Parler: TrumpJew) (@TrumpJew) July 28, 2020

