“We as humans evolved as creatures who can learn to adapt to any situation, no matter how harsh,” Alexander, a seventh-grader from Virginia, read aloud from his winning essay, with no way of knowing that COVID-19 would soon begin to take hold in the United States. “We are a species of explorers, and we will meet many setbacks on the way to Mars. However, we can persevere. We, not as a nation, but as humans will not give up. The human race will always persevere into the future.”