Frontline doctors from across the US held a “White Coat Summit” on Monday in Washington DC to dispel the misinformation and myths surrounding the coronavirus.

Day two of their summit is going to kickoff today in front of the US Supreme Court.

The doctors are very concerned with the disinformation campaign being played out in the far left American media today.

From their website: “If Americans continue to let so-called experts and media personalities make their decisions, the great American experiment of a Constitutional Republic with Representative Democracy, will cease.”

Here is a list of the doctors speaking at the event today.

On Monday following their very popular event Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Google censored the doctors after they promoted hydroxychloroquine as a life-saving medication in treating the coronavirus.

Again — these are practicing doctors on the frontline of the pandemic!

WE NEED YOUR HELP. We are being attacked, ridiculed and discredited. We need our patients to SPEAK UP. If you have been cured by this drug, share your story online using this hashtag.#HCQWorks pic.twitter.com/KRjtiPeeH9 — Stella Immanuel MD (@stella_immanuel) July 28, 2020

Here is video of today’s “White Coat Summit” in Washington DC.

