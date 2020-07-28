https://www.dailywire.com/news/man-arrested-for-driving-through-crowd-at-pro-police-rally-another-cited-for-throwing-missiles

A man was arrested and charged after driving through a crowd of peaceful pro-police protesters in Eaton, Colorado on Saturday, according to local authorities. Additionally, one other individual was cited for “throwing missiles.”

The rally, which was hosted by the Northern Colorado Young Republicans and preceded by a food drive for the needy, was disrupted in the late afternoon when the male suspect jumped a curb and drove through the Blue Lives Matter protest in a maroon SUV, nearly hitting rally participants.

“On 07/25/2020 at approximately 3:38PM Eaton Police Department responded to a report in the 200 block of Collins St. of a male subject who was traveling in a maroon SUV attempting to drive through or over a crowd of pedestrians,” said a post from the Eaton Police Department. “The pedestrians were participating in a Blue Lives Matter rally on 07/25/2020.”

“The maroon SUV exited the roadway and was traveling through the grass park,” the post said. “The SUV and subject left the area at a high rate of speed and was later taken into custody at the 1100 block of 2nd St. Rd in the Town of Eaton. The Subject was taken into custody at 3:40PM.”

The man was charged with seven counts of attempted first-degree assault, seven counts of felony menacing, and reckless driving. “In addition,” the police department statement continued, “a second individual in the incident described was cited with a municipal citation for throwing missiles.”

There were more than 100 individuals who attended the rally, said a report from the Greeley Tribune.

“According to rally attendees, about 3:30 p.m. the SUV drove west up Collins Street, barreled over the curb, cutting across the park grass on the south side,” the report outlined. “The vehicle drove down into a lower grassy area almost hitting some rally participants before returning to the road.”

Some of the Blue Lives Matter participants said the suspect “was the same individual who drove east on Collins Street before the incident while flipping off the crowd,” the Tribune noted.

“I am here to show my support for the police from all over the United States, not just Eaton, not just Ault,” rally participant Bob Snidow said. “I want them to know we care and what’s happening to them is wrong.”

Twenty-year-old Connie Williams came out to the rally to show her support for our first responders and our military.

“We are here today because we believe our democracy is being threatened,” she said. “And part of being in a small community is that your voice can be heard. The police, fire and military have always been there for us, so we feel we should be there for them.”

