Disney World is not allowing people to enter who are wearing masks with valves, holes, or mesh.

“At this time, based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings,” Disney World tells prospective visitors on its website.

The change was made in recent days, according to WDWNT, a website that follows news of Disney Parks.

Disney World reopened in Orlando, Florida, on July 11, after shutting down in March because of restrictions imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors to the park are required to make reservations, submit to temperature checks before entering, and wear masks.

Only babies under the age of 2 are exempt from the facial covering policy.

All coverings must be made with at least 2 layers of breathable material, fully fit over the nose and mouth and secure under the chin, fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, and be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the wearer to remain hands-free, according to Disney’s website.

Tigger entertains guests wearing masks as required to attend the official reopening day of the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on July 11, 2020. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Customers are still encouraged to social distance, or keep six feet of distance between themselves and non-household members. To further that goal, Disney curbed the number of people able to go on each ride at one time, along with limiting total park capacity.

Disney’s Beach Club Resort and Disney’s BoardWalk Inn will remain closed until further notice, the company said in its latest update.

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort is slated to reopen on July 29, Disney’s Yacht Club Resort is scheduled to resume operations on Aug. 24, and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is supposed to reopen on Sept. 21.

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort are not slated to reopen until Oct. 4 or later.

Visitors to Disney facilities were told to stay in one place while eating, in another recent update to the Disney World website.

“Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming. You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing,” it says.

