Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellPelosi, Schumer accuse Trump of self-dealing with money for FBI headquarters GOP coronavirus bill includes .75 billion for construction of new FBI building GOP rolls out trillion coronavirus relief package MORE (R-Ky.) says he wants the $1.75 billion in funding for a new FBI headquarters in downtown Washington removed from the GOP’s coronavirus relief package.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, McConnell said he hopes that provision and other “non-germane” items will be removed from the legislation before it’s sent to President Trump Donald John TrumpRead: Attorney General William Barr’s written testimony to the House Judiciary Committee Barr expected to blast Democrats for efforts to ‘discredit’ him in upcoming hearing 22 people facing federal charges in connection to Portland protests MORE’s desk.

“I am opposed to non-germane amendments, whether it’s funding for the FBI building or, for example, in the House bill, whether it’s a tax cut for high-income earners in blue states or other non-germane amendments in the House bill like marijuana studies or aid to illegal immigrants,” McConnell told reporters after GOP senators met for lunch with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinPelosi, Schumer accuse Trump of self-dealing with money for FBI headquarters GOP rolls out trillion coronavirus relief package On the Money: GOP lowers unemployment plus-up in new COVID-19 bill | Collins to vote against Fed nominee Shelton | Worries grow over job growth MORE and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsPelosi, Schumer accuse Trump of self-dealing with money for FBI headquarters GOP rolls out trillion coronavirus relief package Senate GOP proposes cutting unemployment benefits in coronavirus relief plan MORE, who are involved in negotiations with congressional Democrats on the COVID-19 package.

“When we get to the end of the process, I would hope all of the non-COVID-related measures are out, no matter what bill they were in at the start,” McConnell added.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyPelosi, Schumer accuse Trump of self-dealing with money for FBI headquarters Susan Collins to oppose Trump’s Fed nominee Judy Shelton Congress botched the CFPB’s leadership — here’s how to fix it MORE (R-Ala.) told reporters that Mnuchin and Meadows, the lead White House negotiators, pressed GOP senators to include the FBI funding in the bill.

“It was a request from the administration,” Shelby said Tuesday.

Democratic leaders suspect Trump wants to refurbish the existing FBI headquarters on Pennsylvania Avenue for personal financial gain.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi, Schumer accuse Trump of self-dealing with money for FBI headquarters GOP rolls out trillion coronavirus relief package Biden pays his respects to John Lewis at the Capitol MORE (D-Calif.) told reporters the president wants to rebuild the FBI headquarters “so that nobody could build a hotel across the street” from the Trump International Hotel.

Several Senate Republicans on Tuesday questioned the decision to include funding for a new FBI headquarters in a bill focused on providing coronavirus relief.

“A couple people mentioned it. I don’t know why it’s in there,” Graham said after attending the GOP conference lunch with Mnuchin and Meadows.

Sen. John Kennedy John Neely KennedyMORE (R-La.) said he only learned of the special funding for the FBI headquarters after reading about it in news reports.

Asked after the GOP lunch whether the earmark for the FBI headquarters would stay in the legislation, Mnuchin said, “We’re looking at everything in the bill.”

Updated at 3:49 p.m.

