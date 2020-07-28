https://www.theepochtimes.com/miami-company-recalls-60000-pounds-of-meat-patties-due-to-lack-of-inspection_3440716.html

A Miami, Florida company is recalling around 60,457 pounds of meat patty products after they were reprocessed without being federally inspected, according to a news release issued by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Tuesday, July 28.

The products in question are the frozen beef and poultry patties (both baked and unbaked) that were repackaged, relabelled, and redistributed by the Miami-based company in question, Jamaican Tastee Patties LLC.

The recalled products in question were produced between the dates of September 2018 through to July 2020, and bear the establishment number of both “EST. 2390” and “P-2390” inside their USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA has listed the following products in the said recall:

18-oz. boxes containing 4 pieces of “AUTHENTIC Jamaican STYLE TASTEE Patties JERK CHICKEN TURNOVERS BAKED” with various sell-by dates represented on the label.

18-oz. boxes containing 4 pieces of “AUTHENTIC Jamaican STYLE TASTEE Patties BEEF TURNOVERS SPICY BEEF BAKED” with various sell-by dates represented on the label.

18-oz. boxes containing 4 pieces of “Jamaican STYLE TASTEE Patties TURNOVERS CURRY CHICKEN BAKED” with various sell-by dates represented on the label.

18-oz. boxes containing 4 pieces of “AUTHENTIC Jamaican STYLE TASTEE Patties BEEF TURNOVERS MILD BEEF BAKED” with various sell-by dates represented on the label.

112-oz. (7-lb.) cases containing 24 pieces of “Authentic Jamaican STYLE TASTEE Patties BEEF TURNOVERS SPICY BEEF UNBAKED” with various sell-by dates represented on the label.

112-oz. (7-lb.) cases containing 24 pieces of “Authentic Jamaican STYLE TASTEE Patties BEEF TURNOVERS MILD BEEF UNBAKED” with various sell-by dates represented on the label.

“The problem was discovered during FSIS surveillance activities, which determined that the firm repackaged the beef and chicken patty products without the benefit of federal inspection and used the mark of inspection from another establishment without authorization,” the news release indicated.

To date, there have been no known or confirmed reports of anyone having adverse reactions from eating these products.

Consumers are encouraged to contact their medical provider or healthcare provider should they have any concerns regarding any reactions to the products in question.

The FSIS strongly encourages consumers not to eat any of the products in question and advises individuals to either throw away the products or return the products to the place where they were purchased. Restaurants are encouraged not to serve the products in question, and retailers are encouraged not to sell these products.

The products have been shipped and distributed to various retail and restaurants across Florida, and sold to consumers in the state.

Anyone who might have questions regarding the recall are encouraged to send their inquiries to the owner of Jamaican Tastee Patties LLC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

