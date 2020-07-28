https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/100-police-agencies-pull-security-agreements-guard-dnc-milwaukee-citing-dangerous-reforms/

More than 100 police agencies pulled out of agreements to guard the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

Police are concerned in part about a recent directive preventing law enforcement from using crowd control devices such as tear gas and pepper spray.

“We respect the Fire and Police Commission’s decision,” Pond du Lac Police Chief William Lamb said in an interview. “But in this particular case, we strongly disagree with the actions they’ve taken. We believe (that) in removing those tools, the use of chemical irritants or pepper spray, from the available resources that the law enforcement officers would have at their disposal if protests become non-peaceful would severely compromise the safety of the public and also the safety of the law enforcement officers who would be assigned to protect the DNC.”

This is deliciously sinful to watch.

The anti-police Democrats who have been waging a war on law enforcement agencies got exactly what they wanted — why don’t the Democrats call in social workers to guard the DNC?

Via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

At least 100 law enforcement agencies have withdrawn agreements to send personnel to next month’s Democratic National Convention, some of them citing orders to Milwaukee’s police chief to cease the use of tear gas and pepper spray during demonstrations. The withdrawals cast doubt on a program to bring about 1,000 police officers from outside agencies to help shore up security for the event, scheduled for the week of Aug 17. Among the agencies confirmed to have withdrawn are police departments in Fond du Lac, Franklin, Greendale and West Allis. Asked on Monday if the agreements were collapsing, Fond du Lac Police Chief William Lamb said, “Yes,” adding that he expects other agencies from across the state to withdraw from the program. “We regret having to do that,” said Lamb, who chairs the Wisconsin Police Executive Group, which consists of police chiefs from cities with populations of more than 20,000 people.

The Democrat National Convention is scheduled for August 17-20 at the Wisconsin Center in Downtown Milwaukee.

President Trump last week announced the RNC convention in Jacksonville was cancelled due to safety concerns.

