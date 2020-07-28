https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/minnesota-morning-consult-democrat-lead/2020/07/28/id/979476

Joe Biden’s lead in Minnesota has slipped in two polls.

A Morning Consult poll released Tuesday shows Biden with a three-point lead in the state, 47%-44%, over President Donald Trump, a seven-point dip since the survey was conducted in May. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus four points.

The Trafalgar Group poll released July 26 shows Biden with just a five-point edge over Trump, 49.2-44.2%.

“President Donald Trump faces an increasingly daunting electoral map according to new battleground state polling from Morning Consult Political Intelligence,” Nick Laughlin wrote in the summary of Tuesday’s release from Morning Consult/Political Intelligence. “Trump has seen his lead evaporate in certain must-win states, such as Florida and Texas, and he doesn’t hold a lead outside the margin of error in any of the 12 states included in this release.”

Minnesota, which has 10 electoral votes, has voted Democratic over the past 30-plus years.

The Trafalgar Group surveyed 1,129 respondents of likely general election voters and has a 2.84 percentage point margin of error. The Morning Consult Poll conducts daily interviews with a representative sample of over 5,000 registered voters and 4,400 likely voters in the United States via stratified sampling based on age, gender, and language.

