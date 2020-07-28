https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/neil-young-rockin-in-the-free-world-rally/2020/07/28/id/979427

Neil Young is “reconsidering” whether he will sue President Donald Trump over his repeated use of his song “Rockin’ in the Free World” at rallies, for which his campaign pays licensing fees, Fox News reports.

“I am changing my mind about suing President Trump. Reconsidering. I’m looking at it again,” Young wrote on his website on Monday. “There is a long history to consider and I originally considered it, deciding not to pursue. But then President Trump ordered thugs in uniform onto our streets. His idea. He ordered it himself. This all DJT.”

Young was referencing the use of federal militarized officers from the Department of Homeland Security to crack down on protestors in Portland, Oregon.

“These are thugs with no IDs shooting Americans on the streets,” he continued. “They are not our police. Our police should arrest these untrained thugs for breaking our laws. They have zero de-escalation training, a must have for the job they are mishandling, so they’re totally unqualified to be there.”

He added, “The US military is against these thug troops being here on the streets of America, attacking citizens. That is not what our US military does. They know they are not to be on the streets doing a rogue president’s bidding for his own political gain, harming innocent citizens who are legally protesting.”

Young concluded, “So I am reconsidering. Imagine what it feels like to hear ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ after this President speaks, like it is his theme song. I did not write it for that.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

