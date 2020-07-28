http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/TJF8WDiId8c/

Rocker Neil Young said that he has changed his mind and is now considering suing President Donald Trump over the continued use of his 1989 hit single “Rockin in the Free World” at campaign rallies.

Neil Young said the reason he is considering is the president’s recent decision to deploy federal agents to urban areas in order to quell weeks of rioting and destruction. The musician described federal agents as “thugs” and said the rioting has been peaceful, despite the ample destruction to federal property and private businesses.

“I am changing my mind about suing President Trump. Reconsidering. I’m looking at it again,” Young wrote in a post on his official site.

“There is a long history to consider and I originally considered it, deciding not to pursue. But then President Trump ordered thugs in uniform onto our streets. His idea. He ordered this himself. This is all DJT. He told them to wear camouflage, use unmarked vehicles to take people away, innocent people peacefully protesting — their constitutional right as US citizens.”

Neil Young has repeatedly expressed his distaste for the president’s use of his song at campaign rallies. But the rocker wrote earlier his month that he wouldn’t file a lawsuit in order not to distract the president from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Because you are in charge of the Covid 19 response here in the USA, I will not sue you, (as certainly is my right) potentially distracting from your important work at hand protecting and saving American lives,” Young wrote.

But in his most recent post, Young was clearly upset by the president’s decision to deploy federal agents to cities like Portland, where local politicians have failed to put an end to weeks of destructive rioting.

I”t’s a complete disgrace, the way he [Trump] plays citizens against one another for his own political gain, saying that only cities run by democrats are in trouble and need help,” Young wrote. “Those elected leaders asked him not to intervene. The elected representatives in all these cities and states are against Trump’s military thugs shooting people on the streets. Our military is against it. That is not their sacred mission.”

Young said that local police should arrest federal agents and members of the military.

“Our police should arrest these untrained thugs for breaking our laws. They have zero de-escalation training, a must have for the job they are mishandling, so they’re totally unqualified to be there,” he wrote.

