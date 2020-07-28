https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/nfl-end-zones-will-read-end-racism-takes-us-home-openers-along-black-national-anthem/

This fall the NFL will play the black national anthem before every week 1 game.

According to Grand Old Partisanthe black national anthem was written by James Weldon Johnson wrote the poem Lift Every Voice and Sing to honor Republican activist Booker T. Washington when the civil rights leader visited his school. His brother later set the words to music, resulting in what became known as the ‘Negro National Anthem’.

The NFL will play that along with the US National Anthem at games.

But the NFL will go even further.

The league will also paint “end racism” and “it takes all of us” in the end zones.

And players will wear BLM slogans and names on their helmets.

And, of course, the players will kneel during the US anthem and stand for the black national anthem.

The NFL will stencil messages of inclusion on opposite end zones during kickoff week, according to a memo obtained by ESPN.

https://t.co/2sX3fScPlQ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 28, 2020

