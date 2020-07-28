https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/oops-politico-publishes-article-claiming-biden-picked-kamala-harris-running-mate-panics-scrubs-piece/

Far-left Politico on Tuesday published an article claiming Joe Biden picked Dem Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

The article said that Biden chose Kamala Harris to become his running mate for the 2020 election on August 1, two weeks before the Democratic National Convention “after keeping his choice close to his chest for months.”

Politico then panicked and scrubbed the article!

Did Politico just accidentally out Biden’s VP pick?

Biden is supposed to announce his running mate next week.

Politico published an article claiming Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris as his running mate, and announced it August 1. It’s since been changed, and scrubbed from the piece. Original on the left. Current version on the right. LINK: https://t.co/aI9PEtEjhW pic.twitter.com/gMwUqCfMTt — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 28, 2020

Politico put an editor’s note in the new, scrubbed article.

Editor’s note: Due to a technical error, an earlier version of this graphic mistakenly reported that Biden had made his VP selection. We regret the mistake.

Below is the original announcement — does this look like a technical error??

