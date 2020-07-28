https://www.theepochtimes.com/police-called-after-300-teenagers-destroy-putt-putt-golf-center_3440138.html

A Tennessee mini-golf center was severely damaged after hundreds of teenagers started destroying the establishment because they did not issue refunds, said police.

A police report said the company said parents just dropped off their children and left before there were 300 to 400 teenagers, causing the business to be in violation of COVID-19 social distancing rules, according to FOX8.

The business—the Putt-Putt Fun Center off Summer Avenue in Memphis—then said it would close down due to overcrowding. Employees said they would not issue a refund before the teens began ransacking the establishment.

Videos of the incident were uploaded on social media, allegedly showing the teenagers doing property damage. The video mostly focuses on an African-American girl who is seen tearing apart a plexiglass divider before she starts spitting at an employee.

The center’s manager, Aaron Bos, said that all minors have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian from now on.

“Unfortunately, yesterday evening we had an incident that we have never experienced in 57 years of business. Parents chose to leave large groups of teenagers at our facility without their supervision,” his statement read. “Some of those people chose to create a disturbance the likes of which we have never seen. We are very thankful that none of our Golf and Games family or customers were injured during this situation.”

It added: “We are actively trying to identify those involved and hold them accountable for their actions. Going forward, any minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Anyone that is left unattended will be asked to leave. We have been the Memphis area’s locally owned place for family entertainment for nearly six decades. We will always welcome those who choose to share their family experiences with us. Please understand this is not a reflection of us or our park. We look forward to serving you soon.”

Lt. Karen Rudolph, a spokeswoman for the Memphis Police Department, told news outlets that between 300 and 400 teens had gathered at the center.

The center was able to re-open again on Sunday, according to the report.

The Memphis Police Department told TMZ that one juvenile summons was written for a 13-year-old boy for disorderly conduct. An investigation is ongoing.

