There’s probably a former intern at Politico looking for a new job right now, as at some point on Tuesday, Politico’s tracker page for Joe Biden’s running mate selection announced that Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris as his running mate… on August 1, 2020, four days from now.

Or they have a DeLorean and cranked it to 88 miles per hour and went back to the future to see what happens.

Either way, someone screwed up.

“Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris to become his running mate for the 2020 election on Aug. 1, two weeks before the Democratic National Convention, after keeping his choice close to the chest for months,” claimed Politico on the page that has since been updated to correct their “mistake.”

Apparently not close enough to the chest.

While the mistake could easily be blamed on the fact that Politico simply had similar statements pre-made for each potential choice, it’s the details that make you wonder if Politico knows something in advance. For example, they mention a specific date, and its closeness to the Democratic National Convention. That’s quite specific. But, it gets even more detailed.

In his announcement, Biden called Harris “a worthy opponent and a worthy running mate,” alluding to the pair’s rivalry during the earlier stages of the Democratic primary. She will bring her experience as a prosecutor, household name recognition, and skill as a debater to the ticket.

So, Politico not only knows the date of Biden’s selection but also what Biden plans to say in his announcement.

Huh? Politico labeled Sen. Kamala Harris as Biden’s running mate… that he chose on August 1 (4 days from now).https://t.co/M3dhmIwZ7o pic.twitter.com/99GDHzWPnL — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) July 28, 2020

The page now includes a disclaimer reading: Editor’s note: An earlier version of this graphic mistakenly reported that Biden had made his VP selection. We regret the mistake.

Kamala Harris most recently created buzz after appearing on MSNBC looking unlike herself, stirring up speculation that she’s had botox treatments or plastic surgery recently.

There are, of course, other possible explanations. Perhaps this “mistake” was a false flag or a trial balloon. The detail used by Politico suggests they might have advanced information, meaning there is some coordination between them and the DNC and/or Biden’s campaign—which many people have suspected anyway.

August 1 is four days away. Will Biden actually choose Kamala?

Who wants to go back to the future to find out?

