Attorney General William Barr’s testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee was delayed on Tuesday after the panel’s chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), was involved in a car accident in Washington, according to his spokesperson.

A spokesperson for Nadler told several news outlets that he was not hurt during the incident and wasn’t driving.

“There was a minor accident, and the hearing will be delayed. Everyone is fine, no one was injured. The Chairman is in route and we expect to start around 10:45 [a.m.],” Nadler’s spokesperson told the Washington Examiner and other outlets.

Nadler’s office has not responded to a request for comment.

The Judiciary Committee hearing was originally scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

In his testimony, Barr was set to accost Democrats in the House for pushing a narrative that President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia. Former special counsel Robert Mueller later found that the Trump campaign didn’t collude with the Kremlin.

Attorney General William Barr speaks during in a roundtable with law enforcement officials in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington on June, 8, 2020. (Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

According to a transcript of his speech, the attorney general will also say that police killings of unarmed black men, including the incident that left George Floyd dead in May, “are fortunately quite rare” across the United States.

“According to statistics compiled by the Washington Post, the number of unarmed black men killed by police so far this year is eight. The number of unarmed white men killed by police over the same time period is 11,” he will testify, reported Fox news. “Some unarmed suspects, moreover, were physically attacking officers or threatening others at the time they were shot. And, the overall number of police shootings has been decreasing.”

Barr is also expected to say that black men are far more likely to die at the hands of other black males in the U.S.

“The threat to Black lives posed by crime on the streets is massively greater than any threat posed by police misconduct,” Barr’s remarks read. “The leading cause of death for young Black males is homicide. Every year approximately 7,500 Black Americans are victims of homicide, and the vast majority of them—around 90 percent—are killed by other Blacks, mainly by gunfire. Each of those lives matter,” according to the transcript.

Barr is also expected to speak about the situation unfolding in Portland, Oregon, where violent rioters have—on a nightly basis—gathered around a federal courthouse and other federal property.

