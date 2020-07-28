https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/rep-nadler-democrats-reveal-dont-care-truth-care-power-cost/

Jerry Nadler began today’s hearing with Attorney General Bill Barr with disgusting comments about the AG and the President of the United States Donald Trump.

Nadler’s comments show that the Democrats are not after the truth but are all-in on the destruction of the United States.

Democrats do not want the truth but rather want to promote racism in the United States, despite offering little proof. Democrats and Nadler reveal their goal is the destruction of buildings, institutions and the rule of law. Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler presented their case in his opening remarks this morning.

Nadler claimed the riots today were ‘peaceful protests’ which are led by mothers which is not only false but ridiculous:

“These protestors are mothers” – Rep. Jerry Nadler Don’t think so, Jerry.pic.twitter.com/YAvrkznyxz — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) July 28, 2020

Nadler claimed that AG Barr is working with President Trump to hide his crimes which were never found by the biased Mueller gang after a two year investigation.

ABC was happy to repeat Nadler’s remarks:

Rep. Jerry Nadler to Attorney General Bill Barr: “Although responsibility for the government’s failure to protect the health, safety and constitutional rights of the American people belongs squarely to Pres. Trump, he could not have done this alone.” https://t.co/7jCZEuNwp2 pic.twitter.com/A0O1NJi6iY — ABC News (@ABC) July 28, 2020

The Democrats don’t want justice they want to slander good people like Barr and President Trump with false allegations while allowing criminal acts within the Obama Administration which we now have evidence of taking place from being prosecuted:

Rep. Jerry Nadler to Attorney General Bill Barr: “Again and again, you personally have interfered with ongoing criminal investigations to protect the president and his allies from the consequences of their actions.” https://t.co/TtCZXxSTLG pic.twitter.com/qcvZuNvBBR — ABC News (@ABC) July 28, 2020

Others see through the Democrats horrible accusations – they don’t want the truth, they want power:

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler making it crystal clear from his opening statement that this hearing with Attorney General Barr is meant to be a political spectacle. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) July 28, 2020

The media is happy to promote liberal lies again and again – no apologies for the fraudulent statements they made related to the fraudulent Mueller case. They’re all moving along with more lies and no apologies:

House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler to Attorney General Bill Barr: “Your tenure has been marked by a persistent war against the Department’s professional corps in an apparent attempt to secure favors for the president.” https://t.co/TtCZXxSTLG pic.twitter.com/0Zip28TdhD — ABC News (@ABC) July 28, 2020

