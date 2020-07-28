https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/marsha-blackburn-censorship-childrens-book-women/2020/07/28/id/979500

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax TV a children’s book written by her daughter and herself was a victim of censorship overtaking social media.

The book, “Camilla Can Vote,” celebrates the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1920 that gave women the right to vote.

Written by Blackburn and her daughter, Mary Morgan Ketchel, it uses a time machine to transport a young girl back in time to witness the events of the day first-hand.

But when they tried to promote the book on Instagram, they were denied four times, Blackburn told Tuesday’s “John Bachman Now.” Instagram said the book might influence an election, Blackburn said.

“This is a history book for children, and it was really surprising that they would label it political content,” Blackburn told host John Bachman.

“It just goes to show you, if you’re a conservative and your name is attached to it, that they are going to give it a different set of scrutiny than they do for others.”

Blackburn also noted Donald Trump Jr. was temporarily suspended by Twitter for sharing information about hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 cure.

“I spoke to a physician last night, and they said, ‘You know, we’ve used hydroxychloroquine and zinc for years,” Blackburn said, adding it does “not fit the narrative” the social media outlets want.

