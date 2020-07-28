https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rick-scott-buy-american-trade-war-pandemic/2020/07/28/id/979495

Echoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s speech last week on China – where he declared “distrust but verify” – China is no longer a trustworthy partner of the United States, according to Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on Newsmax TV.

“Isn’t it too bad that everything we think about China now we have to be concerned,” Scott told Tuesday’s “John Bachman Now,” pointing to the pandemic, Hong Kong, and treatment of Muslim Uyghurs.

“Everything that happens in China now, we’re not trusting of them. It’s too bad. This is what the Communist Party has done, this is what President Xi [Jinping] has done. He’s just made this an untenable relationship.”

Scott is promoting the Buy American initiative and even questioned the viability of hosting the 2020 Winter Olympics in China.

