US Attorney General Bill Barr on Tuesday appeared before the House Judiciary Committee.

As expected, Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) lied about the Portland riots and attacked Bill Barr.

A few days ago, Nadler was asked by a conservative filmmaker to denounce the Antifa terrorists torching Portland and several US cities.

Nadler’s response, “That’s a myth.”

On Tuesday, Nadler called the Antifa terrorists in Portland a bunch of innocent “mothers, veterans and mayors.”

Nadler also said Barr sent federal agents to Portland to quell 60 days of non-stop riots on Trump’s orders only to get footage for the President’s campaign ads.

“Shame on you, Mr. Barr!” Nadler said.

Barr attempted to respond to Nadler’s lies, but the House Judiciary Chairman wouldn’t let Barr speak!

WATCH:

.@RepJerryNadler on federal officers being sent to Portland to stop the riots: “The president wants footage for his campaign ads and you appear serving it up to him as ordered… The protesters aren’t mobs. They are mothers, and veterans and mayors.” pic.twitter.com/MXDJzG2v9x — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 28, 2020

Here’s what Nadler calls peaceful mothers and veterans:

An Antifa militant in Portland threw what appears to be an improvised explosive device at the federal courthouse in Portland on Monday night.

Rioters have been attacking the building for over 60 days.

Antifa just threw what appears to be an IED at the federal courthouse. pic.twitter.com/fX1UMvsFUw — Brittany (@Brittany3l) July 28, 2020

Antifa terrorists have started fires in front of the federal courthouse.

Ted Wheeler is at the fence watching this. #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/0xnO756sQR — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) July 23, 2020

Watch Nadler call the Portland riots a “myth”:

I can’t wait for @RepJerryNadler to say this proves his point because it’s “doctored”. pic.twitter.com/2KzUZKjIGZ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 27, 2020

