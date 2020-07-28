https://www.theblaze.com/news/pelosi-calls-barr-blob-msnbc

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) likened Attorney General William Barr to a “blob” over his testimony Tuesday in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

The Democratic leader was speaking to Ari Melber on his MSNBC show when she made the questionable comparison.

“I just thought he was despicable. So beneath the dignity of an attorney general,” she said.

She admitted that she did not watch the entire hearing but that she tuned in to hear his answers about upholding the Constitution of the United States.

“He fell very short in that regard. He is there to support the president, Donald Trump, no matter what, he’s not the president’s lawyer,” Pelosi added.

Pelosi was defending her previous comments calling

federal agents “storm troopers” when she went on to insult the attorney general personally. Barr said that her comments were dangerous and could possibly lead to law enforcement officers being put in danger.

“I never heard him say anything about [former NYC Mayor] Rudy Giuliani when they were like storm troopers when they went in to Michael Cohen, was it his home, or that, or one of his other henchmen said that those, that the, law enforcement were like the Gestapo when they went into one of the other of the president’s henchmen’s place,” she responded.

“I said they acted like storm troopers, and they did!” Pelosi continued.

“He should be answering for what he did at LaFayette Square [in Washington, D.C.], a disgrace,” she concluded, referring to Trump’s church photo op in June. “So this, he really, he was like a blob, he was like a, just, a henchman for the president of the United States, instead of the attorney general of the United States of America.”

Barr defended the actions of the Department of Justice during his day-long testimony. Republicans complained that the Democrats used the hearing in order to talk over the attorney general rather than seek answers to honest questions.

Democrats accused Barr of abusing the powers of the attorney general office in order to protect President Trump and his personal interests rather than defend the Constitution and uphold the law.

Here’s the full video of Pelosi’s appearance on MSNBC:

[embedded content]

‘Despicable’: Pelosi Hits Trump AG Barr, Condemns Some Agents Acting Like ‘Stormtroopers’ | MSNBC



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

