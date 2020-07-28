https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/stunning-twitter-suspends-donald-trump-jr-posts-viral-video-successful-hcq-treatment-covid-19/

Tech censorship and leftist intolerance if the biggest threat today to America’s future.

On Monday Twitter censored President Trump for posting video of Dr. Stella Immanuel discussing her success with hydroxychloroquine in treating coronavirus patients.

Dr. Stella Immanuel said on Monday that she has personally treated over 350 patients with COVID-19 with Hydroxychloroquine, Zinc, and Zithromax and they have all recovered.

Twitter then took the video down!

She’s a fearless warrior for the truth…..debunking the left wing narrative on #Hydroxychloroquine that is why they want to attack her so fiercely… keep up the good fight Dr Stella!!! https://t.co/Edx1F31Ji7 — Joseph J Flynn (@JosephJFlynn1) July 28, 2020

And Twitter also suspended Donald Trump Jr.’s for posting a viral video of medical doctors talking about Hydroxychloroquine.

Via Andrew Surabian.



Twitter, YouTube and Facebook are censoring successful treatments for coronavirus.

They would rather see you die first.

Legit Doctors: We have a cure! Communists: pic.twitter.com/a6MDaxxFku — Hotep Jesus (@HotepJesus) July 28, 2020

