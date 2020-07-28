https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-daca-restrict-supreme-court

After losing a Supreme Court decision over the DACA program in June, the Trump administration announced that it will wind down protections already granted to illegal immigrants under the Obama-era policy.

The Supreme Court denied President Donald Trump’s plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which grants a quasi-legal status to some illegal immigrants who were brought into the country as children.

Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the more liberal wing of the court in the 5-4 decision.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced that it would be winding down the current protections to DACA recipients while they review the legal ramifications of the Supreme Court order. Renewals for recipients of the program will change from two years to only one year. And no new applications are going be accepted for consideration.

According to NBC News, a Trump administration official said that the Supreme Court decision was a narrow order that allowed for other measures to be taken to “limit the scope” of the program.

About 700,000 people have received protection from deportation under the DACA policy. If the protections are rescinded completely, they would be immediately eligible for deportation proceedings.

‘Cruel day for Dreamers’

The American Civil Liberties Union responded with a scathing statement criticizing the decision by the Trump administration.

“Make no mistake, the vast popularity of the program, combined with a looming election, prevented Trump from immediately ending the program. But this policy memo makes his intentions clear: His next move is a complete end to the DACA program to destroy the lives of Dreamers once again. It appears everyone but the president knows that Dreamers belong at home in the United States,” the statement read in part.

“Today is another cruel day for Dreamers, their families, and all Americans. But we promise, just like the Dreamers, who have fought for decades, we won’t stop fighting,” the statement concluded.

Trump vs. Biden on DACA

Biden has already indicated that he would continue and extend the protections put in place by former President Barack Obama for the Dreamers. His immigration plan would also grant a “road map to citizenship” for as many as 11 million illegal aliens already in the nation.

In a surprising announcement on July 10, President Trump said that he was working on a plan to provide a “road to citizenship” for the DACA recipients.

“One of the aspects of the bill is going to be DACA. We are going to have a road to citizenship,” Trump said at the time.

A statement from the administration later clarified that the president was open to working with Congress on a “negotiated legislative solution to DACA,” but added that “this does not include amnesty.”

