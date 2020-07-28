https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/509362-ted-cruz-trump-tweets-have-coarsened-discussion

Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward Cruz100 Days: Democrats see clear path to Senate majority Ballooning Fed balance sheet sparks GOP concerns Cruz: COVID-19 has opened eyes to dangers from China MORE (R-Texas) on Monday said he believed many of President Trump Donald John TrumpRead: Attorney General William Barr’s written testimony to the House Judiciary Committee Barr expected to blast Democrats for efforts to ‘discredit’ him in upcoming hearing 22 people facing federal charges in connection to Portland protests MORE’s tweets have “coarsened discussion,” but praised the president for having “a backbone.”

“So many of us are so sick and tired of Republicans that roll over and whimper when encountering the slightest resistance. And I think probably the best characteristic about the president is he’s got a backbone. And he will fight,” Cruz told conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt, when asked how the president has changed the Republican Party.

“Now I will say … I wish his tone and some of the things he said were different,” Cruz added. “Many of the tweets I’m not a fan of, and I do think it has coarsened discussion. So that is a less-than-positive development.”

Cruz, who ran for the White House in 2016, has rarely addressed the content of Trump’s tweets since the president took office, but he called Trump a “sniveling coward” during the 2016 Republican primary after tweets from then-candidate Trump attacking Cruz’s wife Heidi.

The Texas senator went on to say the president has “driven the Democratic Party insane [and] also driven the media insane.”

“And in terms of how that impacts the Republican Party, that actually has some of us defending things like free enterprise, defending things like the founding principles,” he added. “It is pushing Republicans, and I hope we go much faster towards this, to actually defending the fundamental ideals upon which our nation was founded.”

Cruz also told Hewitt that should former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenObama, George Clooney to hold virtual fundraiser for Biden on Tuesday Tlaib opens up about why she hasn’t endorsed Biden yet It’s 1980 in reverse MORE be elected president in November with a Democratic Senate majority, they would grant statehood to the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico within the first six months of 2021, leading to, “in all likelihood, four new Democratic senators. … So if the Democrats start in January with 51 senators, they could very well end the summer with 55.”

