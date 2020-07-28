https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/07/28/that-moment-when-ag-barr-had-enough-of-democrats-asking-him-questions-but-not-letting-him-answer-n722782

Attorney General William Barr’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee can be described as Democrats asking questions and not letting the attorney general answer them. If you watched or listened, Democrats often declared they were “reclaiming my time” any time Barr dared to speak.

After hours of this, Barr seemed to have had enough during “questioning” from Colorado Democrat Rep. Joe Neguse, who asked him to reaffirm, under oath, a previous statement that the White House fully cooperated with Mueller’s investigation.

“Today, yes or no, Mr. Barr, under the penalty of perjury, do you testify that that statement was true at the time you made it?”

“I thought it to be true at the time I made it. Why isn’t it true?”

After some cross-talk, Barr insisted on elaborating on his answer, but Neguse wouldn’t let him, and declared “reclaiming my time,” before attempting to move on to another question.

“Actually I need to answer the question,” Barr said.

“Mr. Attorney General, you did answer the question.”

“You said under penalty of perjury, I’m going to answer the damn question.”

It was another epic moment of Attorney General Barr refusing to play the Democrats’ game.

