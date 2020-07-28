https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/america-racist-lie-catholic-church/

Editor’s note: Maj. Gen. Patrick Henry Brady was awarded the United States military’s highest decoration, the Medal of Honor, and is former president of the Medal of Honor Society.

As one who was raised and educated in the Catholic Church, I remember one of the first lessons I learned in debate from the brilliant Jesuit teachers at Seattle University was to never accept, let alone cower to, your opponent’s premise.

For example, the premise: America is infected with institutional racism. That is a bald-faced lie.

Another: Our police are brutal to blacks. That is a bald-faced lie.

Both of these premises are easily proven false by facts, yet many have accepted them as true and are jerking our country inside out because of these lies.

TRENDING: Surprise! Biden’s new slogan is actually stolen

A few of us are racists, of all races. A few police are brutal, of all races. But since the left confuses facts and truth, a Marxist/fascist cabal like Black Lives Matter can infest our society with its venom. And those two unholy premises are the foundation of the BLM plague that many accept without any proof or out of fear.

Black lives matter. So what is the point? Is there any decent American who disagrees with that? Do they think they are special because they are black? How about Mafia Lives Matter? The Mafia sold protection to people and businesses under the threat of violence where the police were not available. They did not tolerate competition, i.e., the police. Does this sound familiar? BLM, the syndicate, is the latest offspring of Mafia Lives Matter, the current racketeer of protectionism.

Seattle University, once the proud home of the Chieftains, produced great basketball teams with such stars as the O’Brien twins and Elgin Baylor. Seattle was a great Indian chief. What better mascot for a university named after him than the Chieftains. For reasons unrelated to reason, Chieftain was changed to Red Hawk (by the way, the name of another Indian chief). And now for reasons unrelated to reason, this great Catholic University supports BLM. Consider the tragic educational aspects of this decision.

(As an aside, in this hysteria over ancient slave owners in Seattle and elsewhere, and the support of BLM by Seattle University, Chief Seattle owned slaves. Name changes to follow?)

The evildoers of BLM are teaching black children that their white brothers and sisters hate them. Children don’t hate. Children aren’t racist. They have to be taught these things, and BLM has become the master tutors of this evil, which could go on for generations. Additionally, BLM is Marxist, i.e. atheist, anti-family and pro-sodomy, all anathema to Catholic teachings. They advocated killing cops, for God’s sake. Paradoxically, and as tribute to their blinding Marxism, one of their heroes is Fidel Castro who wantonly killed blacks.

It is a scandal to the students of any Catholic school to have its leadership support the anti-Catholic BLM. It is also important that all educators do not politically proselytize their students by supporting BLM since it is a political ally of the Democratic Party. It is not about black lives; it is a political movement much like we have seen in Russia, China and other dictatorships.

I will add that the Vatican actually praised BLM; and some other Catholic leaders are also in the BLM cesspool. Those academic and corporate leaders who worry that blacks are slighted should resign in favor of black university presidents, black CEOs and a black pope. Visibility-wise, I would say that blacks are doing pretty well; our last president for example. And have you ever turned on your TV and seen a commercial that does not include a black? How about sports?

One has to wonder if those who cower/cave to the race pimps are admitting they are racists. Or are they accusing the rest of us of being racists? Gotta be one or the other. I personally don’t know one racist.

America has been, but is no longer, a racist country. No country provides more opportunity for minorities. And to say we are racists is a blasphemy, the ultimate hate crime, deserving universal condemnation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

