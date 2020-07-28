https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/07/28/the-kruiser-kabana-episode-55-operation-keep-biden-in-the-basement-has-officially-begun-n722730

We are about to move into the sixth month of March, 2020 and it’s time to start pondering the upcoming presidential election a bit more. Summertime is generally a good time to avoid thinking about politics too much, although this year has — once again — been an exception. So many people are staying at home to be safe from COVID-19 and peaceful protesters who might bash their heads in that a lot more political pondering than usual has been happening.

There are so many weird factors to consider this year that it’s almost impossible to make a sound prediction about what’s going to happen. That’s one good reason to be almost wholly dismissive of the polls at the moment. Then again, Trump supporters shouldn’t get cocky.

After the second round of shutdowns it may be difficult for the economy to rebound in time to help the president get reelected. The riots, however, may be doing more for President Trump than they are for Black Lives Matter.

One thing is certain: Trump would greatly benefit by a couple of public debates with der Bidengaffer.

Another thing is certain: the Democratic National Committee and their flying media monkeys know that and are going to do whatever they can to keep Joe Biden in his basement. We on this side have been openly speculating about that for a couple of months already. Now the first tangible sign of it has happened and that was what inspired this episode.

Enjoy and let’s do this again on Friday!

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.