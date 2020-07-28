https://www.westernjournal.com/tony-shaffer-thing-biden-will-make-great-china/
President Trump’s recent decision to punish China for spying is yet another example of the bold and assertive leadership that America would never get under Beijing Biden. Biden adheres to the feckless traditions of past Democratic leaders, such as Barack Obama’s “red line” debacle, that simply embolden enemies to act more aggressively, as well as…
The post Tony Shaffer: The Only Thing Biden Will Make Great Again Is China appeared first on The Western Journal.