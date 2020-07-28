https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/07/28/good-check-seattle-radio-host-denies-riots-happening-apartment-looted/

Does it sound like I’m gloating in an uncharitable fashion? Because I really don’t want to come off like that sort of person.

Oh, who am I kidding? I bet almost all of you were waiting for a story like this. Seattle radio host Paul Gallant had been having a good time on the air this month mocking President Trump over his actions related to the ongoing violence in the city. He insisted that the riots were largely a myth and that a few scattered incidents of violence or crime did little to detract from the predominantly peaceful protests seeking racial equality, justice for George Floyd and whatever else they had on their minds. But that all changed suddenly in recent days, apparently because the riots and fires came to Gallant’s part of town and his apartment complex fell victim to the looters. He’s also apparently developed a sudden, new appreciation for the Second Amendment. (The Post Millenial)

Seattle radio host and Twitter-based criminal defense advocate Paul Gallant “dunked” on President Donald Trump last month by denying that the riots are violent, then the radio host was scored on by rioters who set fire to his apartment. Now he’s taking up arms. “Walked through it last night out of curiosity and saw no burning, pillaging, or deaths,” Gallant responded in June to Trump’s tweet calling out the violent leftists who continue to terrorize Seattle. “Chill dawg,” Gallant added sarcastically. Last night, Gallant had a sudden change of heart towards the “peaceful protestors” when he came home to his apartment complex vandalized. He found the Starbucks underneath torched with graffiti plastered on the storefront. Cops told residents to stay away in case of explosives inside… “I feel like I need to buy a firearm, because clearly this is going to keep happening. Enough is enough,” Gallant furiously typed.

One Twitter user somewhat unkindly pointed out that people’s attitudes can shift quickly when reality comes along and slaps you in the face.

Life comes at you fast. pic.twitter.com/tSXyYBSIfu — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 26, 2020

Okay, I don’t want to go on with the giggling for too long here. I’m being serious when I say that I don’t want to see any law-abiding citizens being killed, assaulted, injured, or suffering property damage in these riots. Everyone deserves the same protection by law enforcement under the normal rules of order (assuming you can find a cop around there) no matter their political beliefs.

With that in mind, however, I do have to wonder how serious Mr. Gallant is about looking into purchasing a firearm. Keep in mind that he’s a resident of the city of Seattle and the state of Washington. For a while now they’ve been enacting new gun control laws and I suspect Mr. Gallant was cheering them on in the effort. As we’ve already seen in California when liberals are suddenly awakened to reality and attempt to purchase a firearm, hilarity ensues when they find out how time-consuming, frustrating and expensive the process is in their state.

WIth the windows busted out of his building, a fire having been set and the police warning of possible explosives on the premises, Mr. Gallant may feel like he needs to purchase a gun right now. But depending on what type of firearm he is seeking, under a new initiative passed in 2018, he may have to complete an “enhanced background check” that can take weeks or months to complete. He may also have to complete a state-approved firearms safety training course, assuming he can find an instructor that’s offering the class. Even if he can manage to jump through all of those hoops, there will still be a waiting period of up to ten days before the purchase can be completed.

But don’t worry, Paul. If you simply go outside and explain to the peaceful protesters that they’re going to need to hold off for a few weeks while you go through the process of obtaining a gun, I’m sure they’ll understand and work with you on this. They seem like a reasonable bunch of good eggs.

