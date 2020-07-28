https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-401k-owners-investors/2020/07/28/id/979419

President Donald Trump said 401(k) investors who “stayed with me” are doing great.

In his latest use of 401(k)s as a campaign message, Trump said Americans who “stayed with me” when the coronavirus hit are “doing phenomenally.”

In an interview with Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy, the president said that Americans who sold stocks in March lost out on the market rebound.

“A lot of people with the 401(k)s are doing phenomenally, but a lot of people sold stock and now they’re saying, ‘I missed it,’” Trump said.

“I said to people, ‘Don’t sell, don’t sell, just don’t sell, because the foundation is so strong, don’t sell,’” he said. “But the people that really lost in terms of economic are the people that got out. The people that stayed in, they stayed with me, they’re doing great,” Trump said.

Earlier this month, Trump tweeted that Democratic nominee Joe Biden would cause “your 401k’s and Stocks” to “disintegrate and disappear” if elected.

Biden leads by seven percentage points in North Carolina, where voters back the state officials in the fight over relocating the GOP convention.

Biden leads Trump by seven points in North Carolina, where voters overwhelmingly say the state was right to push back at on the president’s convention plans.

In an NBC News/Marist poll, 51% of registered voters support Biden, while 44% back Trump.

That’s a wider margin than other recent polls, which have shown Biden ahead by a few points.

Voters also back state leaders who fought with Trump earlier this summer as his campaign demanded they guarantee that the Republican National Convention in Charlotte could go ahead without limitations due to the coronavirus.

They survey found 60% of voters agree that “the state was right to prioritize its health protocols for large gatherings over the objections of the president.” Only 32% said state leaders were wrong.

The poll of 882 registered voters in North Carolina was conducted July 14-22. It has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4 percentage points.

