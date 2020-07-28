https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-jr-portland-law-and-order-civil-unrest/2020/07/28/id/979383

Donald Trump Jr. is blasting Joe Biden, claiming the former vice president is “utterly confused about law and order.”

The president’s son made his comments on Tuesday in a column posted by Fox News.

“Despite an ongoing surge in violent crime and riots in Democratic-controlled cities and states across the country, the former vice president continues to make excuses for the radical left,” Trump Jr. said.

“At the same time, Biden criticizes President [Donald] Trump for using the power of the federal government to protect local residents and businesses in Portland, Oregon, and other cities that have experienced sharp increases in crime since the unrest began.

“‘We have a president who is determined to sow chaos and division,’ Biden said recently, calling the violent rioters and hooligans ‘peaceful protesters.'”

But Trump Jr. maintained that anyone who has followed the Portland protests realizes they have not been peaceful.

“Mobs have destroyed private and public property, set fire to buildings, clashed with the police, and even injured officers,” he said.

And, he maintained, Biden appears unable to “grasp the vital role that law enforcement plays in America’s most vulnerable communities.”

“Biden and his radical left-wing puppet masters want to end qualified immunity and massively cut funding for police,” he said.

Trump Jr. said that, unlike Biden, the president understands that police “play a vital role in keeping the peace and fighting crime in our cities.”

“Our country needs firm, confident leadership in order to defeat radicals who are seeking to destabilize our society — and it’s increasingly clear that Biden is not the man for that job,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

