https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/republican-national-convention-north-carolina/2020/07/28/id/979353

President Donald Trump has apparently changed his mind and will accept the Republican Party’s 2020 nomination in North Carolina after all.

“I’ll be in North Carolina, and that’s a very big deal because we have a lot of the delegates there and that’ll be a nomination process,” Trump told Raleigh-based WRAL Monday. “And that’s essentially where the nomination, where it’s formalized. And I’m really honored to do it in North Carolina.”

The Republican National Convention was originally slated to be held in Charlotte from Aug. 24-27, but Trump balked at Gov. Roy Cooper’s demands that attendees practice social distancing and wear masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Trump then moved most of the convention events to Jacksonville, but those were canceled last week because of a massive spike in COVID-19 cases there.

During a visit Monday to a pharmaceutical company near Raleigh, Trump said a scaled-down version of the RNC will take place somewhere in North Carolina.

He did not reveal details, including a date and location.

