https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/twitter-removes-video-frontline-doctor-success-hcq-covid-patients-trump-retweets-think-twitter-removing-videos-saving-lives/

Dr. Stella Immanuel

How many Americans died of COVID-19 because the Democrat-media complex lied about Hydroxychloroquine?

Frontline doctors from across the US held a “White Coat Summit” on Monday in Washington DC to dispel the misinformation and myths surrounding the Coronavirus.

The fake news media, including CNN, NBC, CBS, WaPO and NY Times all waged a war on Hydroxychloroquine just because Trump touted the anti-malaria drug as an effective treatment for COVID-19.

Dr. Stella Immanuel said on Monday that she has personally treated over 350 patients with COVID-19 with Hydroxychloroquine, Zinc, and Zithromax and they have all recovered.

TRENDING: Swarm of Police Officers with K-9 Units Burst Through New Jersey Gym Door, Arrest Owners For Violating Gov. Murphy’s Shutdown Order (VIDEO)

The doctor also disclosed that she put herself and her staff on Hydroxychloroquine as a preventative.

Dr. Stella Immanuel talks about her experience treating COVID-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine, Zinc, and Zithromax.

“You want a double blinded study where people are dying? It’s unethical.”

Dr. Stella Immanuel talks about her experience treating COVID-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine, Zinc, and Zithromax. “You want a double blinded study where people are dying? It’s unethical.” pic.twitter.com/TYQjn7EKMH — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 27, 2020

Do you think hydroxychloroquine could be the cure? 100% (16 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Later on Monday President Trump retweeted Joseph Flynn who posted video of Dr. Stella Immanuel discussing her success with hydroxychloroquine in treating coronavirus patients.

Twitter then took the video down!

She’s a fearless warrior for the truth…..debunking the left wing narrative on #Hydroxychloroquine that is why they want to attack her so fiercely… keep up the good fight Dr Stella!!! https://t.co/Edx1F31Ji7 — Joseph J Flynn (@JosephJFlynn1) July 28, 2020

Facebook and YouTube also took down the lifesaving information.

This is outrageous!

Twitter is censoring President Trump’s account again — even when lives are at stake!

Think about that– Twitter is now removing information by doctors on saving lives!

They would rather see you die than see President Trump be right.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

