Twitter temporarily suspended Donald Trump Jr.’s account after the president’s son tweeted a video of a group of doctors making some questionable claims about COVID-19, CNN Business reported.

The video featured doctors from a group called America’s Frontline Doctors. The group’s website advertises a White Coat Summit in Washington, D.C., on July 27 and 28, and the video in question was from a press conference associated with the summit.

Perhaps the most inflammatory claims from the press conference came from Dr. Stella Immanuel, a Houston pediatrician and religious minister who said hydroxychloroquine is both the cure and prevention for COVID-19 and called studies that say it doesn’t work “fake science.”

The Daily Beast reported that Immanuel has a history of controversial or outlandish medical claims.

“Over the past few months, I have taken care of over 350 patients, and not lost one. … Nobody needs to get sick. This virus has a cure. It’s called hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax. I know you people want to talk about masks. Hello? You don’t need masks,” Immanuel said.

The video garnered tens of millions of views on social media platforms before being removed by Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube for violations of those sites’ policies against misinformation. It was retweeted multiple times by President Donald Trump.

Trump Jr.’s account was reportedly suspended because he didn’t just retweet the video, he uploaded it to the site. From CNN Business:

President Donald Trump also retweeted multiple versions of the video on Twitter, but he did not upload a version of the video to the site. His son did, which is why Twitter only took action against Trump Jr.’s account, a company spokesperson said. Trump Jr.’s spokesperson had tweeted earlier that Twitter had suspended the president son’s account. Twitter said in a statement that the account had “not been permanently suspended.”

The suspension means that Trump Jr. will be unable to tweet for 12 hours, after which point he will be granted full access to his account.

Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone said the video was removed from that platform for “sharing false information about cures and treatments for COVID-19” and that Facebook would be showing messages to people who had interacted with the video directing them to World Health Organization-approved information.

