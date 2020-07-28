https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/tyrant-nadler-pounds-gavel-yells-gop-lawmakers-not-wearing-masks-tells-not-permissible-sip-water-video/

US Attorney General Bill Barr on Tuesday appeared before the House Judiciary Committee.

As expected, Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) lied about the Portland riots and attacked Bill Barr.

At one point, tyrant Nadler pounded his gavel and scolded GOP lawmakers for not wearing masks during the hearing.

Nadler yelled at GOP Rep. Jim Jordan and others as his own mask dangled from his chin.

Rep. Jordan asked Nadler if “it is permissible to drink” and Nadler responded, “It is not permissible!”

Nadler is so drunk on power that he actually believes he has the authority to tell other Congressmen that they are not allowed to sip water.

.@RepJerryNadler scolds Republican members of the committee for not wearing their masks “Is it permissible to drink?” NADLER: “It is not permissible!” pic.twitter.com/D6luJvuJlw — CommiesSuck.357 (@ASimplePatriot) July 28, 2020

Nadler was spotted this week waddling in public without a face mask on.

I’ve been in DC for less than 2 hours and already caught NY Rep. Jerry Nadler not wearing his mask He also said Antifa is a “myth” What a guy! pic.twitter.com/ti1x4bxzvw — Rogan O’Handley 🇺🇸 (@DC_Draino) July 26, 2020

