Tuesday, during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” former Obama White House advisor Valerie Jarrett discussed the previous administration’s role in the counterintelligence investigation into the 2016 elections.

Host Maria Bartiromo asked if President Barack Obama was involved in the affair. Jarrett denied it and said it was handled by the intel community.

“I ask you, did President Obama direct any of this?” Bartiromo said.

“That’s not how it works,” Jarrett replied. “That’s not how our investigations work. That — we leave that to the intelligence community to bring forward information. And — and the dossier, I would imagine, would be one piece of a much bigger puzzle.”

“And so if you’re saying, is it important to make sure that there isn’t influence — and, actually, the Mueller report didn’t conclude that there wasn’t any wrong-doing,” she continued. “In fact, he was explicit in saying quite the opposite. And so I don’t think we should read in where there hasn’t been actually any conclusion to that effect yet. You’re making statements that actually haven’t been proven are based in fact.”

