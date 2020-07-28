https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/video-democrat-rep-jerry-nadler-caught-napping-bill-barr-testimony/

On Tuesday Attorney General Bill Barr testified before Jerry Nadler’s House Judiciary Committee.

Of course, Democrats lied, smeared and attacked AG Bill Barr and President Trump.
But they didn’t care what he had to say.

In fact, Rep. Jerry Nadler was caught napping.

TRENDING: “You’re A Real Class Act” – AG Barr Says What Americans Have Been Thinking for Years about Democrat House Chairman Nadler

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...