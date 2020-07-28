http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qFQbI1YGc2Y/

Pollster and focus group guru Frank Luntz was caught on film Monday urging Joe Biden to pick California Rep. Karen Bass (37th district) as his vice presidential running mate.

Luntz encountered Biden in the U.S. Capitol as both were attending a ceremony for the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

Frank Luntz plugging Karen Bass to VP Biden calling her “so kind” and “so decent.” Biden then had a long walk and talk with Bass pic.twitter.com/l8JGeeknfK — Alan He (@alanhe) July 27, 2020

As Biden was standing with Democratic National Convention (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez, Luntz stepped forward and told Biden that Bass is “the best person” he could pick as a running mate.

“She is so kind and she is so decent,” Luntz said.

Much of the audio is difficult to decipher, but Biden then turned to Bass and seemed to relay Luntz’s opinions.

The two then walked together through Statuary Hall to the House side of the Capitol.

Bass later appeared on MSNBC and was asked about being Biden’s running mate.

Rep. Bass on being considered for Joe Biden’s running mate:: “I am going to do everything I can to make sure that he gets elected, and once elected make sure that he’s a successful president.” pic.twitter.com/1yA8e2AaXI — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 28, 2020

Bass said Biden is going to pick “the best person.”

“I am going to do everything I can to make sure that he gets elected, and once elected make sure that he’s a successful president,” she said.



Bass added she hoped the country can “hang on” until Biden is sworn in.

