Attorney General William BarrBill BarrRead: Attorney General William Barr’s written testimony to the House Judiciary Committee Barr expected to blast Democrats for efforts to ‘discredit’ him in upcoming hearing OVERNIGHT ENERGY: National Guardsman says removing protesters from Lafayette Square was an ‘unprovoked escalation’ | EPA watchdog kicks off probe after agency slashed fuel efficiency regs | Trump offers new FERC nominees MORE is slated to testify before the House Judiciary Committee this morning.

He is expected to blast Democrats, accusing them of falsely seeking to paint him as a Trump loyalist and challenging them to denounce violence in Portland, Ore.

Barr will seek to defend himself against what he calls Democratic attempts to “discredit” him due to his investigation into the origins of the FBI’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to a copy of his opening statement obtained by The Hill.

The hearing was originally slated to begin at 10 a.m. EDT, but was delayed after Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) was in a minor car accident in the morning.

