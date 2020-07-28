http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/EysriMIWfV0/

American doctors are holding a Capitol Hill press conference on Tuesday “to address the censorship of [their] press conference” Monday by Facebook, YouTube/Google, and Twitter.

The event is being held by the group America’s Frontline Doctors and organized and sponsored by the Tea Party Patriots Foundation.

As Breitbart News reported Monday night: “Facebook has removed a video posted by Breitbart News earlier today, which was the top-performing Facebook post in the world Monday afternoon, of a press conference in D.C. held by the group America’s Frontline Doctors and organized and sponsored by the Tea Party Patriots. The press conference featured Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) and frontline doctors sharing their views and opinions on coronavirus and the medical response to the pandemic. YouTube (which is owned by Google) and Twitter subsequently removed footage of the press conference as well.”

Tuesday’s event is slated to begin at 2:00 p.m. Eastern.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

