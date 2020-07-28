https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-nypd-uses-unmarked-van-to-nab-suspect-msnbcs-chris-hayes-falsely-claims-its-a-kidnapping-nypd-responds

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes promoted a video on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that showed police officers, including officers in uniform, participating in an arrest of a wanted suspect and falsely claimed that the police were engaging in a “kidnapping.”

A person who identifies themselves as a journalist tweeted out a video of the arrest and wrote, “NYC is taking after Portland – a trans femme protestor was pulled into an unmarked van at the Abolition Park protest – this was at 2nd Ave and 25th Street.”

The video shows an unmarked van pulling up and making an arrest with the officers wearing vests, although it was not clear whether the vests had any identifiers on them. Within seconds, approximately half a dozen uniformed officers on bicycles surrounded the van and provided protection to the arresting officers and to show that what was going on was a legitimate law enforcement operation.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes promoted the video to his 2.1 million followers on Twitter while falsely claiming that was happened was a “kidnapping.”

The New York Police Department quickly responded to the video, writing, “In regard to a video on social media that took place at 2 Ave & 25 St, a woman taken into custody in an unmarked van was wanted for damaging police cameras during 5 separate criminal incidents in & around City Hall Park. The arresting officers were assaulted with rocks & bottles.”

“When officers from the Warrant Squad took the woman into custody in a gray NYPD minivan this evening, they were assaulted with rocks and bottles. The Warrant Squad uses unmarked vehicles to effectively locate wanted suspects,” the department continued. “When she was placed into the Warrant Squad’s unmarked gray minivan, it was behind a cordon of NYPD bicycle cops in bright yellow and blue uniform shirts there to help effect the arrest.”

