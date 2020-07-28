https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/need-help-brave-frontline-covid-doc-stella-immanuel-asks-patients-cured-hcq-speak-video/

Dr. Stella Immanuel

How many Americans have died of COVID-19 because the Democrat-media complex lied about Hydroxychloroquine?

Dr. Stella Immanuel bravely came out on Monday and said that she has personally treated over 350 patients suffering from COVID-19 with Hydroxychloroquine, Zinc, and Zithromax and they have all recovered.

The doctor also disclosed that she put herself and her staff on Hydroxychloroquine as a preventative.

“Americans don’t have to die! America, there is a cure for COVID!” she yelled. “You don’t need a mask! There is a cure!”

TRENDING: Swarm of Police Officers with K-9 Units Burst Through New Jersey Gym Door, Arrest Owners For Violating Gov. Murphy’s Shutdown Order (VIDEO)

The tech tyrants worked together to remove videos of Dr. Stella Immanuel speaking about how she has successfully treated COVID-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine.

Google, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube censored and removed video from yesterday’s “White Coat Summit” in Washington DC.

On Tuesday, Dr. Immanuel asked for help getting the truth about Hydroxychloroquine out to the public.

“WE NEED YOUR HELP. We are being attacked, ridiculed and discredited. We need our patients to SPEAK UP.” she said.

“If you have been cured by this drug, share your story online using this hashtag.” Dr. Immanuel added.

WATCH:

WE NEED YOUR HELP. We are being attacked, ridiculed and discredited. We need our patients to SPEAK UP. If you have been cured by this drug, share your story online using this hashtag.#HCQWorks pic.twitter.com/KRjtiPeeH9 — Stella Immanuel MD (@stella_immanuel) July 28, 2020

Dr. Stella Immanuel is under attack by the left.

She is being mocked for her Christian faith and said she is getting threats — all because she said she loves Americans and she’s saving lives by giving her COVID patients Hydroxychloroquine!

God bless this brave woman for speaking the truth!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

