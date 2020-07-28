https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/waste-average-american-trashes-500-uneaten-fruit-every-year/

(STUDY FINDS) — NEW YORK — Are you buying more than you need at the grocery store? A new survey finds lots of fruit is going to waste and some may be in your refrigerator right now. The poll of 2,000 adults says the average American throws out $520 worth of fruit every single year!

The survey, conducted on behalf of the Washington Red Raspberry Commission, suggests that many Americans can save on their grocery bill by buying less fruit since so much of it ends up in the trash. The average survey respondent throws out three pieces of fruit every week. Perhaps even more confounding is that 70 percent say they aren’t getting enough fruit in their diets.

The majority of respondents (75%) don’t know the proper amount of fruit to eat each day. The American Heart Association recommends four to five servings daily. Many also confuse certain fruits for vegetables. For example, over 40 percent of respondents think tomatoes are a vegetable and 25 percent think avocados are too.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

