Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is such a hack.

On Tuesday Swalwell tried to impugn Attorney General Bill Barr’s integrity during his testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

It totally backfired.

Swalwell looked like a bitter, small man as Bill Barr continued to swat his accusations down one after another.

When asked if he will investigate President Trump for pardoning Roger Stone, Barr answered, “Why should I?”

